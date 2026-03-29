/IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s return delayed till late April; CSK veteran unlikely for MI clash on April 23 – Report

CSK veteran MS Dhoni could be out for as long as late April, likely missing the away Mumbai Indians clash on April 23 in IPL 2026. The latest report suggests that Dhoni, who was supposed to be out for just two weeks, as officially stated by his franchise, could remain on the sidelines for an extended period after suffering a calf strain in training. Dhoni, 44, will stay back in Chennai for his rehab and not travel with the Chennai squad for its tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals on Monday (Mar 30) in Guwahati.

Ahead of the 19th edition, Dhoni, who is among just over half a dozen cricketers to feature in all seasons, could be out for six league matches, with his return unlikely at least till the end of next month. His absence till the end of April could also define CSK’s season, which would now need to shape up its playing XI and tactics without MS Dhoni, the batter, the keeper and the seasoned campaigner that he is.

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Dhoni’s absence from the first six games would add pressure on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to deliver without MS, the leader, who

was always present behind the wickets to bail his team out of trouble.

Is it an advantage or a disadvantage?

Dhoni’s absence would surely be a disadvantage for the Chennai-based franchise, which has relied on his on-field presence since the beginning. Although they have plenty of options to keep wickets in Dhoni’s absence, with Sanju Samson likely taking up the gloves in the meantime, finding a tactical mind like his will be a monumental task for the former five-time winners.



However, on the contrary, with no Dhoni around and also no Ravindra Jadeja, the two most experienced CSK players until the last

season, this new and hungry bunch of CSK players would have ample time to lay a foundation for the future. While the management will have its work cut out to pick the best XI in Dhoni’s absence, the newcomers could take this as a golden chance

to push for their case for the future.

