Injuries frustrate Jose Mourinho, Spurs continue to struggle without Kane and Son

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspurs has lost its star players to injury. Their star striker Harry Kane has bowed out for the rest of the season due to hamstring injury.

Son Heung-min missed out on Champions League fixture following a right-arm fracture. Mourinho said he does not expect Son to feature again this season after the South Korean fractured his right arm in Sunday's 3-2 win at Aston Villa.

Jose Mourinho was left worried after a poor performance against RB Leipzig in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

"We are in a very difficult situation," said Mourinho. "What worries me is this is going to be the situation until the end of the season."

In the previous year's Champions League, Spurs beat the odds and defeated Manchester City and Ajax to reach the finals, but Leipzig's performance last night could have shattered the English club's dream to lift the European Cup.

Spurs captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris's valiant saves in the match earned him the Man of the Match award and looks like a ray of hope for Spurs for the reverse fixtures to qualify for the Quarterfinals.

Tottenham faces a big challenge of winning the away fixture against RB Leipzig despite being hit with a chain of injuries, to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals.

