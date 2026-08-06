/'Infantino must go': Canada PM Carney, Portugal legend Figo come out swinging at FIFA chief Infantino

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has joined the growing list of Gianni Infantino's critics, saying he has no confidence in the FIFA chief's leadership. The comments came after Infantino was forced to scrap his controversial plan to sell World Cup commercial stakes to private investors, following fierce pushback led by UEFA. Portugal great Luis Figo also demanded Infantino step down, calling his conduct disgraceful. With pressure mounting from multiple fronts, Infantino called an emergency meeting with FIFA staff on Wednesday (Aug 5). Carney's remarks carry extra weight given his closeness to CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani, who is being pushed to challenge Infantino in next year's presidential election.

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What did Carney say about Infantino?

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Carney did not hold back while addressing the failed sell-off scheme, calling it something that should end Infantino's presidency. "It should be fatal," the Canadian PM said, adding, "Certainly I don't have confidence in Mr Infantino," as quoted by The Guardian. His intervention is significant, coming from a G7 leader with strong football-governance connections. CONCACAF has already called for a full review of FIFA's governance structure, and several member federations are reportedly ready to pull their backing for Infantino ahead of next year's election battle.

Figo comes out swinging as well

Writing in the Daily Mail, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid winger, who had 127 caps for Portugal, accused Infantino of ruining the office he once promised to elevate. "I could write 10,000 words on the problems at FIFA. But the solution needs only three: Infantino must go," Figo wrote.