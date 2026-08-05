/Athletes from Pakistan and Uganda reported missing after CWG 2026; Police Scotland launches probe

The Scottish police are investigating reports that CWG 2026 athletes from Pakistan and Uganda have gone missing after the tournament concluded on Sunday (Aug 2). While most of the travelling contingents from the two participating countries have returned home, a few athletes, including a Pakistani boxer and four boxers from Uganda, have gone missing.

“Police Scotland has ⁠received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday (Aug 4), as quoted by Al Jazeera. “Enquiries are ongoing to assess the circumstances, and early engagement is taking ‌place with the Home Office.”



Uganda’s NBS Sport reported that four of its six participating boxers did not board the team bus that was to carry the players to the airport for their departure, with one of the athletes reportedly telling the broadcaster that they had planned to seek asylum. On the other hand, a Pakistani boxer, Qudratullah, has also reportedly gone missing in Glasgow.

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The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has again come under scrutiny after its boxer Qudratullah slipped away from the team hotel hours before the country’s departure from Scotland. Even though the PBF has faced similar situations before, with a few of its boxers fleeing the travelling contingent in other countries, sources close to the federation claim to have seen the Pakistani boxer at 2 AM in his hotel room.



"The interesting thing is Qudratullah disappeared despite his passport being with the team manager," the source added.



At the concluded edition, Pakistan’s women’s boxer Fatima Zahra won the bronze in the 60kg category, marking a historic moment for the country. That, however, was their only medal in Glasgow – their lowest tally since 1998. Olympic gold medalist in Javelin, Arshad Nadeem, also failed to win a medal in his discipline.

