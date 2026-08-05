/Ex-Pak players face two-year ban from PCB for participating in unsanctioned Asian Legends League

A number for former Pakistan players are facing bans from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for featuring in Asian Legends League, ongoing in Zambia. The event has been described by Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU), the official governing body in the country, as "not sanctioned, approved or endorsed by ZCU". Now, the players who took part in the league, are being banned by the PCB for up to two years as mentioned in a statement issued by the board.

What PCB said about players participating in Asian Legends League in Zambia?

PCB, in a statement, said that it has taken a "serious note" of the situation and "disciplinary measures will be taken on individuals found to have participated in the said unsanctioned event without obtaining the requisite approvals from the PCB."

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"A ban of two years from the issuance of any PCB No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in approved overseas cricket leagues or events. [And] Ineligibility for any cricketing, coaching, consultancy, mentoring and/or other assignments with the PCB and the PSL for a period of two years," the statement further read.

What is Asian Legends League?

That tournament started on July 30 with six teams comprising retired players from nine nationalities including India. Apart from Pakistan, other five teams are: Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans and Asian Stars.

The Pakistan team, called Pakistan Panthers, had all Pakistan players only. As per Cricinfo, not all the players mentioned in Pakistan roster on the official list participated in the tournament.

Who all are in Pakistan squad?