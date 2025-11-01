/IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India and South Africa will face each other in a historic final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Nov 2), where a new champion will be crowned. India reached the final after defeating Australia by five wickets in the second semifinal. Jemimah Rodrigues played a brilliant knock, scoring a century to guide India to victory. South Africa, on the other hand, crushed England by 125 runs in their semifinal match in Guwahati. Captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a superb century to help her team post 319 runs. Marizanne Kapp then shone with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul to bowl out England for just 194.

Both teams have met earlier in the league stage, where South Africa beat India by three wickets. As the crucial clash between India Women and South Africa Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Match Details

Tournament: ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match: IND Women vs SA Women, Final

IND Women vs SA Women, Final Date: 2 Nov, 2025

Nov, 2025 Venue: DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai

DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai Time (IST): 3:00 PM (IST)

IND Women vs SA Women live streaming: How to watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match online and on TV

As India Women and South Africa Women get ready to face off at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.

Where to watch the IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final live stream in India?

The IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IND Women vs SA Women weather forecast: Will rain affect the World Cup final clash?

The weather in Navi Mumbai is expected to be cloudy during the match, with a high chance of rain, around 50%.

When and where will the IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final take place?

The IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 2 Nov 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for the IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final take place?