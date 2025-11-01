/IND-W vs SA-W, WWC 25 Final: Top 5 Proteas players to watch out for

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 01, 2025, 14:49 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 14:49 IST

From Laura Wolvaardt to Marizanne Kapp, here’s a look at the top five Proteas players to watch out for in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final against India in Navi Mumbai. 

Laura Wolvaardt
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Laura Wolvaardt

Captain Laura Wolvaardt is currently the leading run-scorer of WWC 2025. She will be crucial in giving South Africa a strong start in the final. So far in WWC 25, she has played eight matches and scored 470 runs at an average of 67.14.

Tazmin Brits
2 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

Tazmin Brits

Tazmin Brits can be a key player for South Africa against India with her powerful batting. In WWC 2025, she has scored 212 runs in eight matches, averaging 30.28.

Marizanne Kapp
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Marizanne Kapp

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp will be very important for South Africa in the final, as she can contribute with both bat and ball against India.

Nonkululeko Mlaba
4 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

Nonkululeko Mlaba

South Africa's young spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has impressed everyone with her performances so far. She will be a key player to watch in South Africa’s bowling attack in the final in Navi Mumbai.

Nadine de Klerk
5 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk can be a game-changer for the Proteas in the middle order against India and has the ability to make a big impact with her aggressive batting.

So far in WWC 25, she has played eight matches and scored 190 runs at an impressive average of 63.33.

