/IND-W vs SA-W, WWC 25 Final: Top 5 Proteas players to watch out for

From Laura Wolvaardt to Marizanne Kapp, here’s a look at the top five Proteas players to watch out for in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final against India in Navi Mumbai.
Captain Laura Wolvaardt is currently the leading run-scorer of WWC 2025. She will be crucial in giving South Africa a strong start in the final. So far in WWC 25, she has played eight matches and scored 470 runs at an average of 67.14.
Tazmin Brits can be a key player for South Africa against India with her powerful batting. In WWC 2025, she has scored 212 runs in eight matches, averaging 30.28.
All-rounder Marizanne Kapp will be very important for South Africa in the final, as she can contribute with both bat and ball against India.
South Africa's young spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has impressed everyone with her performances so far. She will be a key player to watch in South Africa’s bowling attack in the final in Navi Mumbai.
Nadine de Klerk can be a game-changer for the Proteas in the middle order against India and has the ability to make a big impact with her aggressive batting.
So far in WWC 25, she has played eight matches and scored 190 runs at an impressive average of 63.33.