IND-W vs SA-W, WWC 25 Final: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 01, 2025, 14:29 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 14:29 IST

From Jemimah Rodrigues to Smriti Mandhana, here’s a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

Smriti Mandhana
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Smriti Mandhana

India’s opener Smriti Mandhana is currently the top-ranked batter in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings. She will be a key player in giving India a solid start against Proteas in Navi Mumbai.

In WWC 2025, Mandhana has played eight matches and scored 389 runs at an average of 55.57.

Harmanpreet Kaur
2 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

Harmanpreet Kaur

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur can be a game changer for India in the middle-order and can make a big impact with her aggressive batting. So far in WWC 25, she has scored 240 runs in eight matches at an average of 34.28.

Jemimah Rodrigues
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian young gun Jemimah Rodrigues impressed everyone with her fiery batting in the WWC 25 semi-final against Australia, and she could play a key role in the middle order for India in the final.

Deepti Sharma
4 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder Deepti Sharma can play an important role with both bat and ball against Proteas on Nov 2. Her experience and ability to contribute in key moments make her a valuable asset for India in the final.

Nallapureddy Charani
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Nallapureddy Charani

Spinner Nallapareddy Charani can also be a game-changer for India with her clever and unpredictable bowling. So far, she has taken 13 wickets in eight matches in WWC 2025, with a bowling average of 26.07.

