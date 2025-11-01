/IND-W vs SA-W, WWC 25 Final: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for

From Jemimah Rodrigues to Smriti Mandhana, here’s a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.
India’s opener Smriti Mandhana is currently the top-ranked batter in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings. She will be a key player in giving India a solid start against Proteas in Navi Mumbai.
In WWC 2025, Mandhana has played eight matches and scored 389 runs at an average of 55.57.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur can be a game changer for India in the middle-order and can make a big impact with her aggressive batting. So far in WWC 25, she has scored 240 runs in eight matches at an average of 34.28.
Indian young gun Jemimah Rodrigues impressed everyone with her fiery batting in the WWC 25 semi-final against Australia, and she could play a key role in the middle order for India in the final.
All-rounder Deepti Sharma can play an important role with both bat and ball against Proteas on Nov 2. Her experience and ability to contribute in key moments make her a valuable asset for India in the final.
Spinner Nallapareddy Charani can also be a game-changer for India with her clever and unpredictable bowling. So far, she has taken 13 wickets in eight matches in WWC 2025, with a bowling average of 26.07.