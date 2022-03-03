INDvsSL: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match - IST time and streaming details

Team India is set to be back in action in the 22-yard cricket strip as they host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series opener, which gets underway on Friday (March 04). India, thus, return to the red-ball format after a disappointing series in South Africa early this year, where the Dean Elgar-led Proteas beat the Indian team 2-1. With a plethora of series lined-up at home, Rohit Sharma-led India will aim to climb up the ladder in the points table of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) second cycle, wiht the finale to be held next year.

The series opener will see the commencement of Rohit's captaincy tenure in whites. On the other hand, the opening Test will be Virat Kohli's 100th appearance in whites and, thus, all focus will be on him. Apart from Kohli, ardent Indian cricket fans will also be eager to see how the middle-order performs sans axed duo Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. For Dimuth Karunaratne-led Islanders, it will be a huge challenge to upset the daunting hosts as they remain a solid force at home. In SL's last Test series on Indian soil, they did put up a good fight but lost 1-0.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match taking place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match is scheduled to take place on March 04, 2022.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match taking place?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will take place at the PCA Stadium, Mohali in India.

ALSO READ | Great moment for Indian cricket: Ganguly shares special message for Kohli ahead of his 100th Test - WATCH

At what time India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match taking place?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will kick off at 9:30am IST.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match live on TV?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match live streaming?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be available to watch online/streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App and the website.