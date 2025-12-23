/Indonesia's Gede Priandana first bowler to take five wickets in an over of T20I. Did you know an Indian bowler also has done it?

Indonesia's Gede Priandana, in a remarkable achievement, has become the first bowler ever to take five wickets in an over of a T20I. He created history during a T20I against Cambodia on Tuesday (Dec 23). Priandana took three wickets off first three balls to record a hattrick, bowled a dot and then took two more wickets. The feat came in 16th over of Cambodia's chase of 168. The batting team was five wickets down at 106 when Priandana decided to finish the match in his only over of the match.

Has anyone else taken five-wickets in an over in a T20?

While Priandana's feat is a first in an international T20 match, there have been two instance in all T20s of a bowler taking five wickets in an over.

The first it was done was a Bangladesh bowler Al-Amin Hossain who had taken five wickets in an over back in 2013-14 against Abahani Limited playing for UCB-BCB XI in the Victory Day T20 Cup.

The second time it happened in India's domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) when Karnataka's Abhimanyu Mithun had taken five wickets in an over against Haryana in 2019-20 edition's semi-final.