/England managing director Robert Key vows to investigate Noosa break drinking

England's Ashes performance and preparation for the Tests has opened a can of worms for them with their managing director Robert Key now vowing to investigate the four-day break in Noosa by the team. England had travelled to coastal Queensland town in Australia for four days before the third Test in Adelaide. The idea, as told by coach Brendon McCullum, was to make the team feel fresh during the do-or-die Test. England, however, lost the match by 82 runs as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.

Key vows to investigate England's drinking

Speaking about the break after England's loss in Adelaide, Key said: "If there's things where people are saying that our players went out and drank excessively then of course we'll be looking into that."

"I've read what's been written in the last day or so, and if it goes into where they're drinking lots and it's a stag do, all that type of stuff, that's completely unacceptable. I'm not a drinker. I think a drinking culture doesn't help anyone in any stretch whatsoever."

McCullum-Stokes in firing line