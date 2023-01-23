India's Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav named in ICC Men's T20I Team of 2022; Jos Buttler to lead

The ICC announced Men’s and Women’s T20I teams of the year 2022 on Monday and India’s stalwart Virat Kohli alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are named in the XI. T20 World Cup-winning captain England’s Jos Buttler is to lead the side while Pakistan’s star keeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan is also picked. New Zealand’s Glenn Philips made the list too, whereas, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, who had a breakthrough 2022, is also listed. The chosen XI has two wicketkeepers, as many batters, four all-rounders and two pacers. Ireland’s left-arm seamer Joshua Little is a surprise entrant in the XI as well.

Virat Kohli, who returned to form with his maiden hundred in T20Is against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup in September, scored a match-winning unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in India’s opening encounter during the T20 World Cup in Australia. He followed that up with fifties against the Netherlands and Bangladesh in group stages as well. With another half-century against England in the semis, Kohli ended up with 296 runs in six games at an average of 98.67.

Piling up 1164 runs in this format playing for India in 2022, star batter Suryakumar Yadav had a stunning last year as well. In addition to this, he also became the ranked number one batter in this format. His performance in the T20 World Cup had everyone talking as he was the third-highest run-scorer with 239 runs at a whopping strike-rate of 189.68.

"SKY displayed his majestic prowess at the T20 World Cup as well, scoring 239 runs while going at a strike rate of 189.68. He finished the year as the No.1 batter in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings," read the statement on ICC's website.

Here is ICC’s Men’s T20I team of the Year 2022 –