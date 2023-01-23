Former Pakistani great says Umran Malik 'not as fit and trained' as Haris Rauf

India's newest pace sensation Umran Malik has commanded interest from across the cricketing community for his raw pace and sheer ability to terrorise the batters. However, former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed is not too impressed by him.

In an interview, Javed said Malik wasn't as fit as Haris Rauf, the Pakistani speedster.

"Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf. If you look at him in ODIs, in his first spell he bowls around 150 kmph but by the 7th or 8th over the speed drops to 138 kmph," he told Events & Happenings Sports.

The Pakistani great cited example of Virat Kohli and how he stood apart from the rest of the world's batters to prove his point.

"The difference is the same as it is between Kohli and the rest of the batters. He (Haris) is very disciplined with his diet, training and his lifestyle. I have not seen a single Pakistan bowler who has a diet like Haris."

"No one has a clear lifestyle like him. Bowling 160 kmph is not a big deal for me, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is very crucial."

Notably, Rauf's fastest ball in his career has been a 159 kmph rocket which he delivered during the T20 World Cup last year against England.

Meanwhile, Malik, who is still bursting on the scene has delivered a 157 kmph thunderbolt in the IPL and a 156 kmph delivery in international cricket.

After India's win in the second ODI against New Zealand, Malik, in a chat with Mohammed Shami was told by his senior counterpart to focus on line and length. Shami added that if Malik did the requisite, he had a 'big future' ahead for himself.

"There's only one piece of advice I want to give. I don't think it's easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world. You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well."

(With inputs from agencies)