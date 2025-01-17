India’s chess sensation D. Gukesh Dommaraju, the newly crowned World Champion, expressed his desire to see chess included in the Olympics. Speaking on Thursday (Jan 16), Gukesh said the sport has been gaining significant popularity and inclusion in the Olympics would be a dream come true, especially if India hosts the 2036 Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already proposed India as a potential host for the event.

"I would love to see chess being part of the Olympics, especially if it's in India. Chess has been getting a lot of attention and a lot of support. The Olympics will take it to the next level," the champion stated.

The 18-year-old, who defeated China’s Ding Liren in Singapore recently to become the world champion was felicitated by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) along with World Rapid champion Koneru Humpy.

AICF also announced an award of Rs. 1 crore for Gukesh for becoming the youngest-ever Grandmaster to win the world crown. Recognising the effort of Gukesh’s support staff, the federation also gave Rs. 50 lakh to his team which helped him prepare for the mega event.

Humpy got Rs. 50 lakh for her efforts, while R Vaishali, winner of bronze in the World Blitz Championship in New York was given Rs. 20 lakh. Gukesh will be flying to Wijk Aan Zee in the Netherlands for elite Tata Chess tournament, where he will play his opening game on Saturday.

Gukesh will also be conferred with the prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from the President on Friday (Jan 17).

Happy to win my second World Rapid Title: Humpy

On 29 December 2024, Koneru Humpy won the FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship in New York after beating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar in the final round of the tournament.

"I am happy to win my second World Rapid Title and it's very special for me as it's been almost 5 years. I feel it's a proud moment for every woman out there and this win will inspire young girls to take up chess as a profession," Humpy said.