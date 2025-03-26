Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: High-flying Indiana Pacers are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA on Wednesday (Mar 26) as the latter looks to return to winning ways. The contest at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana will be hugely important as both teams look to build momentum ahead of the Playoffs. Ahead of the clash between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers, here are all the details, including live streaming and others.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Broadcast TV Channel in India?

The Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will not be telecast on TV in India.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers Live on App in India?

The Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA App and website on paid subscription in India.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Broadcast TV Channel in USA?

The Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be telecasted on NBC Sports Network in USA.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers Live on App in USA?

The Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBC Sports app and website in USA.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Streaming Platform Online in India?

The Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA's official app and website in India.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA match in India.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently Fubo app gives free live streaming during trial period for Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA match in USA.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Game Today Date and Time:

Game Details

Date : Wednesday, March 26

: Wednesday, March 26 Time : 7:30 PM ET (5:00 AM IST)

: 7:30 PM ET (5:00 AM IST) Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers Team Insights:

The Lakers enter the game with a record of 23-49 and have faced a disappointing season so far. On the other hand, the Pacers enter the contest with a record of 19-13 in clutch games in the 2024-25 season. Tyrese Haliburton has been on fire as of late for the Indiana Pacers, recording 11 consecutive games with double-digit assists.

Conclusion:

We expect a tight contest on Wednesday (Mar 25), but predict an unpset and back the Indiana Pacers to beat the Los Angeles Lakers.