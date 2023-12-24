Indian sports ministry suspends newly elected Wrestling Federation of India body headed by chief Sanjay Singh
The Ministry of Sports, India has suspended the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body headed by chief Sanjay Singh on Sunday, December 24. The suspension comes into force as WFI failed to follow the provisions of the constitution of WFI while announcing a hasty plan to host the wrestling nationals.
