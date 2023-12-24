LIVE TV
Indian sports ministry suspends newly elected Wrestling Federation of India body headed by chief Sanjay Singh

New DelhiEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 24, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Official: Sanjay Singh succeeds Brij Bhushan Singh as new WFI president, paves way to lift ban on organisation Photograph:(Twitter)

The Ministry of Sports, India has suspended the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body headed by chief Sanjay Singh on Sunday, December 24.

The Ministry of Sports, India has suspended the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body headed by chief Sanjay Singh on Sunday, December 24. The suspension comes into force as WFI failed to follow the provisions of the constitution of WFI while announcing a hasty plan to host the wrestling nationals.

More to follow

Prashant Talreja

