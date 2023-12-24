'He doesn't...,' CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan offers update on MS Dhoni's IPL retirement plans

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said that veteran MS Dhoni does not tell the team about his future. The CEO was speaking to reporters at Junior CSK event in Chennai and also said that Dhoni will answer about his future directly to people.

“That I do not know," Viswanathan said when asked if this is going to be the last season for Dhoni in the IPL.

"See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do,” he further said.

Dhoni had guided CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023 season and bring them at par with Mumbai Indians for the most IPL titles. He was asked about his retirement plans after winning the 2023 IPL final presentation ceremony to which he had said: "It would take 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side. It’s not easy for me, but the way they have shown their love and affection, that’s something that I need to do," Captain MS said when asked about his retirement plans."

The CSK skipper had suffered a knee injury towards the end of the 2023 season and was seen wrapping the knee with lot of bandages.

Dhoni underwent the surgery post IPL and the CSK CEO had an update about his fitness: “He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he’ll start working in the nets also.”