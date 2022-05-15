Thomas Cup: Indian sports ministry announces INR 10 million reward for Indian men's badminton team

The Indian badminton team created history by winning the Thomas Cup final 3-0 over 14-time winners Indonesia in Bangkok, on Sunday (May 15). Following the triumph, Indian sports minister Anurag Thakur has announced a cash prize of INR 10 million for the Indian men’s badminton team for their achievement.

Also read | Bigger than 1983 World Cup for badminton! Pullela Gopichand lauds India's Thomas Cup victory

In a statement, Thakur stated, “India's extraordinary feat of winning the Thomas Cup with successive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia in the play-offs called for a relaxation of rules.”

He complimented the players, coaches and support staff of the Indian team for the historic victory.

“It is with pride that I announce the award of Rs 1 crore to the team that Indians so much joy this weekend."

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy preserved their spotless records by winning every match they played.

Satiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s doubles combo lifted the standard by winning critical points in five of the six matches, including all three in the knockout stage, Thakur stated.

Also read | Thomas Cup: 'Entire nation is elated' - PM Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli & others hail India's historic win

Thakur said, “Lakshya Sen showed nerves of steel in winning the opening match against Indonesia. I am sure that doubles combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila ad Krishna Prasad Garaga and Panjala Vishnuvardhan Goud as well as Priyanshu Rajawat will have gained immensely by being part of this historic campaign."

The ministry said that it helped the team achieve historic success by providing training and competition support.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

(With inputs from agencies)