Indian players visit Mahakaleshwar temple, pray for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery

Indian men's cricket team players on Monday visited the historic Mahakaleswar temple in Ujjain, ahead of the third ODI scheduled to be played on Tuesday. Batter Suryakumar Yadav revealed that the players prayed for the health and speedy recovery of their teammate Rishabh Pant.

"We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant. His comeback is very important to us," Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We have already won the series against New Zealand, looking forward to the final match against them."

The Indian squad is currently in Madhya Pradesh to play the third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium.

Having already won the series, the players visited the temple and participated in the iconic 'Bhasma Aarti' of Lord Shiva in the early hours of Monday morning. Alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Yadav and a few of the support staff could be seen participating in the ritual.

What happened to Rishabh Pant?

Pant was involved in a fiery car crash last month whilst travelling alone to his hometown in the Roorkee district of the north Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The 25-year-old is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and will remain there until he fully recovers. He is expected to be out of cricketing action for the next year and a half, according to various reports.

Earlier, it was former Australian player and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting that he wanted his franchise skipper Pant beside him in the dugout, during IPL even if he is not physically fit to play the game

“If he’s actually not physically fit enough to play, we’d still love to have him around,” he said. "He’s the sort of cultural leader around the group, being the captain, and that attitude and infectious smile and laugh he has is what we all love so much about him.”

