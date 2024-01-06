Indian legend backs Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to feature in 2024 T20 World Cup

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed the selection of veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup as the Men in Blue prepare for the marquee event. India who will play Pakistan and Ireland in the group stage are also paired along with hosts USA and Canada. However, both Virat and Rohit have not played in the T20 format since the conclusion of the 2022 edition when India lost to England in the semifinal. The duo has since missed matches in the T20Is due to fatigue and game management. 📢 Announced!



Take a look at #TeamIndia's group stage fixtures for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 👌👌



India will play all their group matches in the USA 🇺🇸#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zv1xrqr0VZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2024 × Gavaskar backs Rohit, Virat

"Kohli's form has been outstanding in the last 1.5 years. He played unbelievably in the 2023 World Cup, making 750-plus runs with 3 centuries. So, there is no doubt about his limited-overs batting. But what makes me feel good is their fielding capacity. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still great fielders and will be of great help on the field," Sunil Gavaskar said.

According to the legendry Gavaskar, both Rohit and Virat have good fitness and have proven it in the 50-over World Cup recently played in India. Virat was the Player of the Tournament for his exceptional show which saw him score 763 runs in 11 matches. He was scoring at an average of 95 while nine times he scored above fifty in the tournament. Rohit’s influence in the teams is well documented and was one of the best players for the Indian side during the World Cup while his captaincy was also applauded for his brave decisions.

What is India’s schedule?

The 2007 T20 World Cup champions will start their campaign against Ireland followed by the Pakistan clash in New York. India will then take on hosts USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively before entering the Super 8 stage. Both India and Pakistan will be the favourites to make the Super 8 stage with three teams getting eliminated in the group stage.

India’s T20 World Cup schedule

India vs Ireland, June 5

India vs Pakistan, June 9

India vs USA, June 12

India vs Canada, June 15