/Indian dressing room needs Rohit, Kohli: Raina backs stalwarts amid uncertain future

Team India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma and batting giant Virat Kohli have lately been in the news over the growing uncertainty around their futures. While several reports have suggested that the selectors have made up their minds to omit them from the 2027 ODI World Cup scheme of things, others have defied, claiming that the players are very much part of the One-Day cricket setup, as no talks of pushing them for early retirement have taken place. Suresh Raina, a former World Cup winner and their ex-teammate, has backed the pair in these testing times, suggesting that the dressing room needs them more than they need it.

After years of failure in helping their team lift an ICC trophy, Rohit and Virat helped India taste success in consecutive years. They first guided India to their second T20 World Cup win in the Americas last year and then helped them become the most successful Champions Trophy team with a triumph earlier this year. Considering both are fit and raring to go in the only format they now play at the top level, Rohit and Kohli will be back in the ODI squad for the away Australian tour in October.

However, what worries everyone, including the board, the selectors, the concerned players and their fans, is how fit and in form they will be in time for the next ODI World Cup, which is more than two years away. Although Kohli’s fitness and age (36 currently) could likely see him through this patch, Rohit is on the other side of things, lagging in both.



Meanwhile, with both around, the fans can rely on the top order to deliver almost on all occasions, as Raina pointed out how, without them, the top three can be exposed.



“India don’t have dependable players at No. 1 and No. 3 (in ODIs) at the moment, especially when chasing,” Raina said in an interview with Telecom Asia Sport.



“Rohit and Virat’s experience is very important. It’s crucial for the seniors to stay involved with the juniors. Shubman (Gill) has done really well, but he needs players like Virat and Rohit.

