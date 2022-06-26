Indian cricket skipper Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19 in England

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed on Sunday. The skipper is currently placed under isolation in the team hotel following the infection.

Posting the update via Twitter, the BCCI said, “#TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.”

The Rohit-led Indian team is currently playing against Leicestershire in a 4-day game ahead of the decisive rearranged Test match against England, that will begin from July 1 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The Indian skipper came out to bat in the first innings on Thursday where he scored 25 runs, before getting out in the warm-up match. He also took the field on the second day as India bowled Leicestershire out on 244.

But he didn't come out to bat in India's second innings on Saturday as the side lost seven wickets, scoring 364 by the end of the day's play.

Earlier, Indian spinner R Ashwin had also tested positive before leaving India.

India currently lead the Test series 2-1 against England. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester last year, was cancelled due to COVID-19 in the Indian camp.

Rohit is currently the highest scorer for India in the series, amassing 368 runs at an average of 52.27 including a hundred at The Oval.

A win or draw in the match against England would help them win the series for the first time since 2007-08.

If Rohit fails to make it to the match then India would have a tough time finding an opening pair since the first-choice KL Rahul has already been ruled out of the series due to an injury.