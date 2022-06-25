WATCH: Virat Kohli confronts fan for making fun of young Kamlesh Nagarkoti during India's warm-up match

Virat Kohli was left miffed and was seen confronting a fan for making fun of young Indian pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti during India's ongoing practice match against English county side Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground. The incident happened on Day 2 of the warm-up game when Nagarkoti was fielding near the boundary line. A group of Indian fans at the stadium were seen giving a hard time to the young pacer when Kohli came to his rescue.

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, Kohli can be seen confronting the fan for troubling Nagarkoti on Day 2 of the warm-up match. The fan can be heard telling Kohli he was trying to get a picture with the young pacer to which the former India captain responds by saying that Nagarkoti was there to play the game and not take pictures.

"I've been continuously asking for a photo. I came here after taking the day off from my office. So, I've been calling Nagarkoti to click a photo with me at least," the fan can be heard telling Kohli in Hindi. "Match khelne aaya hai ya photo khichwane aaya hai (Translation: He is here to play the match, and not to click photos)," Kohli responds.

Virat Teaching a lesson to a guy in crowd who was making fun of Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was standing near the Boundary line while fielding in the practise match

Nagarkoti is not part of India's Test squad for the upcoming one-off fith Test against England in Edgbaston but has travelled with the team as a net bowler on the tour. Talking about the warm-up match, India declared their second innings on 246 runs on Day 3 of the practice game on Saturday after posting 178 runs on the board in their first innings.

Srikar Bharat was once agin the top-scorer for India with a sublime knock of 70 runs against Leicestershire in the second innings. Kohli also looked in good touch for his 33 runs before being trapped lbw by Roman Walker, who picked up a five-wicket haul.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is playing for Leicestershire in the game, picked up the wicket of Shreyas Iyer during India's second innings. India amassed a lead of 180 runs in their second innings and will be looking to defend it aginst the county side.