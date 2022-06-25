Rajat Patidar slams brilliant century in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai, achieves unique double

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Rajat Patidar has continued his fine form in the ongoing Raji Trophy 2022 after an impressive campaign in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Patidar notched up a brilliant century for Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (June 25).

After bundling out Mumbai for 374 runs in their first innings, Madhya Pradesh got off to a strong start in the final. Opener Yash Dubey (133) and Shubham Sharma (116) slammed centuries before Patidar became the third batter in the side to notch up a hundred in their first innings. Patidar played a sublime knock of 122 runs off 219 balls laced with 20 fours.

He came out to bat at number four for Madhya Pradesh and ensured he carried on the momentum after a solid display from Dubey and Sharma. Patidar helped Madhya Pradesh gain a strong lead over Mumbai in the summit clash with his terrific century and also achieved a unique double.

Patidar, who had scored a century for RCB in the IPL 2022 playoffs, has now completed a rare double of smashing a century in the knockout stages of both IPL and the Ranji Trophy inside one month. Patidar had scored a ton against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the recently-concluded IPL 2022 to help RCB make it to the second Qualifier.

He was roped in as an injury replacement by RCB this season and turned out to be one of their star performers with the bat towards the end of the season. Patidar continued his sensational run in the Ranji Trophy for Madhya Pradesh with half-centuries in the quarter-final and semi-final against Punjab and Bengal respectively.

He followed it up with a crucial century in the final against Mumbai on Saturday to help Madhya Pradesh post 536 runs on the board, in reply to Mumbai's first-innings total of 374 runs. With the help of his ton, Madhya Pradesh amassed a healthy lead of 162 runs in the final.