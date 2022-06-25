Sachin Tendulkar recalls India's memorable 1983 WC triumph: 'Knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too'

On this day in 1983, India lifted their maiden cricket World Cup title after defeating West Indies in a thrilling final at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. It was a historic victory for India, who were the underdogs heading into the tournament and staged a massive upset against the mighty West Indies. The Kapil Dev-led Indian team successfully defended a total of 183 runs in the summit clash to clinch the country's first-ever World Cup crown.

On the 39th anniversary of the historic triumph, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar recalled watching the final and revealed it sparked a desire in him to win the trophy for India someday. Tendulkar revealed it was one of the moments which inspired him to take up the sport and fulfil his dream.

“Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too," Sachin wrote in a tweet.

Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too! pic.twitter.com/hp305PHepU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2022 ×

Talking about the final, India lost the toss and were asked to bat first in the match. The Kapil Dev-led side got off to a shaky start and lost opener Sunil Gavaskar cheaply on 2 off just 12 balls. Kris Srikanth then combined with Mohinder Amarnath to steady the ship for India.

The duo put on a 57-run stand for the second wicket before Sandeep Patil (27) and skipper Kapil Dev (15) played crucial cameos to take the team to a fighting total of 183 runs. Andy Roberts was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with three wickets to his name.

In reply, West Indies too got off to a poor start losing opener Gordon Greenidge on just one before Viv Richards went after the Indian bowlers. However, the batting legend was sent back on 33 off 28 balls by Madal Lal, who wreaked havoc with the ball picking up three wickets. Mohinder Amarnath produced a brilliant all-round performance as he picked up three wickets after scoring 26 runs with the bat to bag the Man of the Match award in the final.