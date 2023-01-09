'Indian cricket is main stakeholder, IPL is just...': Gambhir's message as Team India prepare for ODI WC

Team India is now gearing up for the three-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka, which gets underway on Tuesday (January 10). It is an important year for the senior men's cricket team with the ODI World Cup set to be held later this year, in India. The last time India hosted the mega event, along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, they went on to lift the coveted trophy in 2011. This time around, they will solely host the tournament -- for the first time ever -- and look to break their ten-year-long ICC-title-drought.

Ahead of India's first 50-over assignment in 2023, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir -- who was part of MS Dhoni-led India's 2011 ODI WC triumph -- has a stern message for World Cup-bound players. With India missing key players in last few World Cups due to injuries, as a result of playing frequently, many missed games in the run-up to an ICC event. Thus, Gambhir feels the key players have to play 50-over format and prioritise it this year with the WC just few months away. In addition, he suggested that Indian players can skip IPL matches, if need be, to remain fit.

“If the franchise (IPL) has to suffer then they have to suffer. Indian cricket is the main stakeholder. Not the IPL. IPL is the byproduct. So, if India goes on to win the World Cup then this is the big occasion. So if an important player does miss the IPL, so be it. IPL happens every year, World Cup happens every four years,” the two-time World Cup winner Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports’ show Road to Glory.

“If people who are playing all three formats want to take a break, then they can take a break from T20Is. But surely not from the ODI format," Gambhir mentioned.

