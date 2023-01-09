WATCH: Babar gives blunt response when asked if he regrets not playing Sarfaraz Ahmed for four years

After being whitewashed at home versus England in three Tests, Babar Azam-led Pakistan were on the back foot in both their Tests versus New Zealand before the two-match series ended in a 0-0 stalemate on Friday (January 06). Sarfaraz Ahmed, making his Test comeback after a four-year-hiatus, was the star performer for the hosts with scores of 86, 53, 78 and 118. He scored his fourth hundred during Pakistan's 319-run-chase on Day 5 of the second and final Test, in Karachi, while coming out to bat at 77 for 4. Eventually, the match ended with Pakistan 304-9 as the hosts managed to come close to the target courtesy of Sarfaraz's heroics.

Thus, Sarfaraz made a mark and returned with vital contributions whenever he came out to bat in the NZ Tests. As a result, he was adjudged the Player-of-the-Series for for his hard-fought 335 runs in four innings. He was recalled into the Test line-up after Md Rizwan -- who remains ahead of Sarfaraz in white-ball formats -- struggled in the England Tests. Ahead of the New Zealand ODI series opener, skipper Babar was asked, in a pre-match presser, if he regrets not giving Sarfaraz a chance in the England series and making him wait for four years. To this, the right-hander had a blunt response up his sleeves. Here's the video:

🗣️ "He executed his plans well and rescued the team from difficult situations."



Babar Azam responds to a question on Sarfaraz Ahmed.
#PAKvNZ

Journalist: Sarfaraz didn't get a chance for four years but when he got one, he proved his selection. He not only scored a century but also saved Pakistan’s prestige. Do you think he should have got a chance in the England series and do you have any regret that he wasn't part of the Test XI for four years?

Babar: As I mentioned before in the Test match presser, the way he waited, he remained undeterred and didn't lose hope. He did all his training, wicket-keeping and batting with dedication and executed his plans to perfection when he got a chance. He played a great knock in a crunch situation and that's a hallmark of an experienced player. It was a dream comeback for sure.

Journalist (repeating the question): Do you regret that he didn't feature in the playing XI for four years?

Babar (in a blunt tone): No. I don't have any regrets.