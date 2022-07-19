'India would've won 3 World Cups if I played in Virat Kohli-led team' : S Sreesanth makes big claim

India would've won 3 World Cups if I played in Kohli-led team, says Sreesanth Photograph:( AFP )
Former India pacer S Sreesanth feels India would've won three World Cups had he played in the team led by Virat Kohli. Here's what he said:
It isn't an unknown fact that Team India have not been able to win an ICC event since 2013. Their last major trophy came during the 2013 Champions Trophy under talismanic leader MS Dhoni. Since then, India have been knocked out in the semi-finals in as many as three ICC events (2015 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 ODI World Cup), lost two mega finals (2014 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy) and bowed out of the league stage in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
From MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli was given the charge of the team across formats in early 2017. Under him, India did well in every ICC event, barring last year's showpiece event in the UAE, but failed to return with the coveted title. Former and tainted India pacer S Sreesanth has now claimed that India would have won three World Cups had he been part of Kohli-led Men in Blue.
“If I would have been a part of the team under Virat’s captaincy, India would have won the World Cup in 2015, 2019 & 2021," the former fast bowler made the big claim during a live chat with fans as part of the new season of CricChat on the ShareChat Audio Chatroom.
ALSO READ | From Shikhar Dhawan to Jasprit Bumrah: 7 captains Rahul Dravid has worked with as India's head coach
Further, Sreesanth also stressed how practicing bowling yorkers made him master it as a fast bowler. "It is important to visualize while playing and small regions do not make any difference. Rather it is better to learn such tricks here, given there are a few distractions. My coach taught me how to throw Yorkers with tennis balls. If you ask Bumrah, he’ll say that it is easy too,” Sreesanth opined.
Sreesanth represented India in 27 Tests and 53 ODIs, claiming 87 and 75 wickets respectively, and was part of the national side's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning campaigns. Recalling being part of the ODI World Cup triumph, Sreesanth shared how emotional Sachin Tendulkar was after Dhoni & Co.'s famous triumph. “We won that World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar,” he added.
ALSO READ | 'Just like Dhoni & Yuvraj...: Gavaskar lauds Pant-Pandya, compares duo with legendary Indian batting pair
Sreesanth announced his international retirement early this year, in March. Back then, he stated, "It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket."
The former pacer's career turned upside down after he got involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. While he saw his ban getting over in 2020, he never played an IPL game or represented India after that. His last game for the national side came in 2013.