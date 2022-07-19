'India would've won 3 World Cups if I played in Virat Kohli-led team' : S Sreesanth makes big claim

It isn't an unknown fact that Team India have not been able to win an ICC event since 2013. Their last major trophy came during the 2013 Champions Trophy under talismanic leader MS Dhoni. Since then, India have been knocked out in the semi-finals in as many as three ICC events (2015 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 ODI World Cup), lost two mega finals (2014 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy) and bowed out of the league stage in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

From MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli was given the charge of the team across formats in early 2017. Under him, India did well in every ICC event, barring last year's showpiece event in the UAE, but failed to return with the coveted title. Former and tainted India pacer S Sreesanth has now claimed that India would have won three World Cups had he been part of Kohli-led Men in Blue.

“If I would have been a part of the team under Virat’s captaincy, India would have won the World Cup in 2015, 2019 & 2021," the former fast bowler made the big claim during a live chat with fans as part of the new season of CricChat on the ShareChat Audio Chatroom.

Further, Sreesanth also stressed how practicing bowling yorkers made him master it as a fast bowler. "It is important to visualize while playing and small regions do not make any difference. Rather it is better to learn such tricks here, given there are a few distractions. My coach taught me how to throw Yorkers with tennis balls. If you ask Bumrah, he’ll say that it is easy too,” Sreesanth opined.