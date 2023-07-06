IND-W vs BAN-W: Shikha Pandey breaks down over being dropped from squad

Shikha Pandey, Indian cricketer and former officer in the Indian Air Force, is one of the biggest names who missed out from the squad list for the series against Bangladesh. Shikha Pandey is one of the most experienced players in the Indian cricket team. She also enjoyed a successful Women's Premier League season with the Delhi Capitals. Shikha Pandey was DC’s leading wicket-taker and was a major reason for the team reaching the finals. The pacer was extremely emotional on being left out of the India vs Bangladesh series and broke down on camera. Shikha Pandey on her absence from the Indian squad While speaking live to the former Indian head coach WV Raman, Pandey broke down in front of the camera. Talking about her being dropped from the squad, the 34-year-old said that it’s difficult to deal with things when one doesn’t get the results for the work that they have put in.

This is not the first time that Shikha Pandey has been kept out of the Indian side for no official reason. Even after making a solid comeback in the T20 World Cup this year in South Africa, she was left out of the central contract.

"I’m sure there’s some reason behind it which I do not know. What’s in my hands is hard work, and I’m a stout believer in hard work. So, it’s just about working hard until I am mentally and physically fit,” Pandey added on her non-selection in the India vs Bangladesh series.