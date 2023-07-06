IND-W vs BAN-W: Shikha Pandey breaks down over being dropped from squad
Despite a good performance in the Women's Premier League, right-arm pacer Shikha Pandey has not been added to the Indian women’s squad for the India vs Bangladesh series.
Shikha Pandey, Indian cricketer and former officer in the Indian Air Force, is one of the biggest names who missed out from the squad list for the series against Bangladesh. Shikha Pandey is one of the most experienced players in the Indian cricket team. She also enjoyed a successful Women's Premier League season with the Delhi Capitals. Shikha Pandey was DC’s leading wicket-taker and was a major reason for the team reaching the finals. The pacer was extremely emotional on being left out of the India vs Bangladesh series and broke down on camera.
Shikha Pandey on her absence from the Indian squad
While speaking live to the former Indian head coach WV Raman, Pandey broke down in front of the camera. Talking about her being dropped from the squad, the 34-year-old said that it’s difficult to deal with things when one doesn’t get the results for the work that they have put in.
This is not the first time that Shikha Pandey has been kept out of the Indian side for no official reason. Even after making a solid comeback in the T20 World Cup this year in South Africa, she was left out of the central contract.
"I’m sure there’s some reason behind it which I do not know. What’s in my hands is hard work, and I’m a stout believer in hard work. So, it’s just about working hard until I am mentally and physically fit,” Pandey added on her non-selection in the India vs Bangladesh series.
The right-arm pacer has donned the Indian jersey 120 times till date with 122 scalps to her name. Her record in white-ball cricket is particularly excellent. Shikha Pandey has taken 75 wickets in ODIs and 43 wickets in T20Is. The pacer's last international game was the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia in February.
India tour of Bangladesh
Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh are the other big names who are not included in the India squad for this tour. The India tour of Bangladesh will begin from July 9. Both the teams will first lock horns for a three-match T20I series. Later, the India and Bangladesh women’s cricket teams will play a three-ODI series, starting from July 16.