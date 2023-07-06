It was clear that I wasn't in Chelsea's plans, says Manchester United's new recruit Mason Mount

After being roped in by Manchester United in the transfer window, on Wednesday (July 05), Mason Mount revealed that he had a fair idea, over the last few months that he wasn't in the scheme of things for Chelsea moving forward; prompting him to make a switch. The 24-year-old midfielder made as many as 279 appearances for Chelsea, where he found the back of the net on 58 occasions and contributed with 53 assists. In addition, the youngster was the club's Player of the Year for both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

Shedding light on his decision to move from Chelsea to Man United, Mount explained while speaking to MUTV, "I think, over the last several months, it became clear that I wasn't in the plans moving forward [at Chelsea] and, once I knew that United was involved, my decision was made up."

Further, Mount opened up on joining the Red Devils. "It’s a massive club with huge, iconic players that have played here. I wanted to be a part of that from the beginning. And obviously getting in early, ready for pre-season to start, was a main objective of mine as well."

On being presented with jersey number seven, Mount said, "So many iconic players [have played for United]. They've played for this club and, watching them as a youngster and also being a fan of theirs, it's very special to obviously now be here. This is what I worked a long, long time for as a little kid, for this moment here, and, going forward into the future, it's so exciting for myself."

'I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead' After shifting from Chelsea, Mason shared a statement where he stated, "It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies. Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here."

Meanwhile, United football director John Murtough opined, "Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad. We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford. We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond."

Man United had a mixed run in the 2022-23 season. They ended third in the EPL 2022/23 edition, won the Carabao Cup, ended runners-up in the FA Cup and faced a quarter-final exit in the Europa League. It will be interesting to see how Mount fits into United's scheme of things.

