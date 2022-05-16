India winning Thomas Cup is like winning World Cup of football, says badminton great Pullela Gopichand

Indian shuttlers created history in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday (May 15) as they thrashed Indonesia to power the country to its maiden Thomas Cup title in 73 years. The Indian men's team spearheaded by Kidambi Srikanth stunned 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final to bring an end to their long-standing title drought in the prestigious competition.

Lakshya Sen gave India a perfect start in the game as he managed to stage an epic comeback against Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Anthony Ginting. Sen lost the first game of the first tie 8-21 before bouncing back to beat Ginting 21-17, 21-16 to give India a 1-0 lead. The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too continued their magical run in the final.

The Indian pair lost the first game 18-21 against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo before winning the next two games 23-21, 21-19 to extend India's lead to 2-0. It was the experienced Kidambi Srikanth, who sealed India's dominant 3-0 win as he defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in straight sets to make it 3-0 in India's favour.

Reacting to India's historic triumph in the Thomas Cup, Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand compared it to winning a football World Cup. India has never won the FIFA World Cup and is not considered among the powerhouses in world football. Gopichand said no one would have given India a chance in the past but the men's team has proved their critics wrong.

"We didn't do great together as a unit in the past, but today that has changed. Winning Thomas Cup is like winning World Cup of football," Gopichand was quoted as saying by Times Now.

India had earlier defeated Denmark 3-2 in the semi-final to enter the final of the coveted tournament for the first time in its history. While Indonesia were clear favourites heading into the final, the Indian shuttlers dominated the proceedings to lift the country's maiden title.

The Indian sports ministry announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore (INR 10 million) for the Indian men's badminton team after their historic triumph.