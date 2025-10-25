/India-W vs Bangladesh-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women will face Bangladesh Women in match 28 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Oct 25). With a place in the semi-finals already confirmed, India will aim to end the league stage on a strong note. On the other hand, Bangladesh had a tough tournament, winning only one out of six matches. With no pressure now, Nigar Sultana’s team will look to end their campaign on a positive note. As the clash approaches, here’s a look at the key head-to-head records between India Women and Bangladesh Women in ODIs.

IND-W vs BAN-W: Head-to-head records

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India Women and Bangladesh Women have clashed eight times in WODI matches, with India dominating the rivalry, winning six of those encounters, while Bangladesh has emerged victorious in only one match.

The highest total in this rivalry is 256/6 by India Women, scored in Ahmedabad on 10 Apr 2013, when they dominated Bangladesh Women and won comfortably after posting the mammoth total in 50 overs. The lowest total, meanwhile, belongs to Bangladesh Women, who were bowled out for only 96 runs in Ahmedabad back in April 2013, suffering a crushing defeat to the Women in Blue.

In terms of individual performances, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur stands out as the leading run-scorer in this rivalry. She amassed 280 runs in eight WODI matches at an average of 46.66, with one century and a highest score of 103. Among bowlers, Bangladesh's Nahida Akter leads the charts with eight wickets in four matches.