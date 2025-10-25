Google Preferred
  IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 20:36 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 20:39 IST
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Photograph: (dypatilstadium.com)

Story highlights

As the clash between India Women and Bangladesh Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in match 28 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Oct 25). With a place in the semi-finals already confirmed, India will aim to end the league stage on a strong note.

On the other hand, Bangladesh had a tough tournament, winning only one out of six matches. With no pressure now, Nigar Sultana’s team will look to end their campaign on a positive note. As the match between India Women and Bangladesh Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.

Match Details

  • Tournament: ICC Women's World Cup 2025
  • Match: IND Women vs BAN Women
  • Date: 25 Oct, 2025
  • Venue: DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai
  • Time (IST): 3:00 PM (IST)

IND Women vs BAN Women live streaming: How to watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match online and on TV

As India Women and Bangladesh Women get ready to face off at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.

Where to watch the IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IND Women vs BAN Women weather forecast: Will rain affect the World Cup clash?

The weather in Navi Mumbai is expected to be cloudy during the match, with a high chance of rain, around 50%.

When and where will the IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 25 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for the IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The toss for the IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

