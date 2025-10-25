/IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

As the clash between India Women and Bangladesh Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.
India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in match 28 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Oct 25). With a place in the semi-finals already confirmed, India will aim to end the league stage on a strong note.
On the other hand, Bangladesh had a tough tournament, winning only one out of six matches. With no pressure now, Nigar Sultana’s team will look to end their campaign on a positive note. As the match between India Women and Bangladesh Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.
As India Women and Bangladesh Women get ready to face off at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.
The IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
The IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
The weather in Navi Mumbai is expected to be cloudy during the match, with a high chance of rain, around 50%.
The IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 25 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
The toss for the IND Women vs BAN Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.