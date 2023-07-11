IND vs WI: Virat Kohli can achieve this unique feat against West Indies
The Indian team will play the first Test against West Indies on July 12. Virat Kohli has a chance to achieve a unique feat in the fixture.
The Indian team will start the upcoming cycle of the World Test Championship with a Test series against the West Indies. The first game of the two-match series will begin on July 12 in Dominica. All eyes will be on former India captain Virat Kohli as fans are expecting a big innings from him. Kohli can achieve a unique feat in the first match of the IND vs WI Test and has a chance to join Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive club.
Virat Kohli may achieve rare feat in Tests
Virat Kohli can make a unique record of facing a father-son duo on a foreign land. The 34-year-old had faced the legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul on the 2011 West Indies tour. Now, Virat could face Chanderpaul's son in the upcoming series. Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been included in the West Indies squad and is likely to play in the first Test. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to achieve this feat in the past.
Sachin has also faced father-son duo abroad
India great Sachin Tendulkar faced Geoff Marsh and his son Shaun Marsh in Australia. Tendulkar played against Geoff Marsh during the 1992 tour of Australia. Sachin has also faced his son Shaun Marsh 2010-11.
Chanderpaul's son has played seven Tests
Chanderpaul's son is touted as a future star for the West Indies. Tagenarine may open with captain Kraigg Brathwaite in the first test. He has impressed everyone in the early stages of his Test career. Tagenarine Chanderpaul has played seven Tests so far. During this, he scored 453 runs at an average of 45.30. He also has a century to his name. His father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, scored 11,867 runs in 164 Tests and 8,778 runs in 268 ODIs.
West Indies squad for the first Test against India
Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.
Apart from a two-Test series, India and West Indies will lock horns for an ODI and T20I series as well.