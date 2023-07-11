IND vs WI: Virat Kohli can achieve this unique feat against West Indies

The Indian team will start the upcoming cycle of the World Test Championship with a Test series against the West Indies. The first game of the two-match series will begin on July 12 in Dominica. All eyes will be on former India captain Virat Kohli as fans are expecting a big innings from him. Kohli can achieve a unique feat in the first match of the IND vs WI Test and has a chance to join Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive club.

Virat Kohli may achieve rare feat in Tests

Virat Kohli can make a unique record of facing a father-son duo on a foreign land. The 34-year-old had faced the legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul on the 2011 West Indies tour. Now, Virat could face Chanderpaul's son in the upcoming series. Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been included in the West Indies squad and is likely to play in the first Test. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to achieve this feat in the past.