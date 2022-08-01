India vs West Indies 2nd T20I prediction: Can Rohit Sharma & Co. continue their winning run against hosts?

India thrashed West Indies by 68 runs in the series-opener of the ongoing five-match T20I rubber to go 1-0 up and will be looking to make it two wins on the trot when they lock horns with the hosts in the 2nd T20I on Monday (August 01). The Rohit Sharma-led side produced a brilliant all-round effort in the first T20I to register a comprehensive win and get off to a solid start in the series.

Asked to bat first, India raised some eyebrows when Suryakumar Yadav came out to open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma. However, the duo got the Men in Blue off to a good start with a quickfire 44-run stand for the first wicket. While Suryakumar was sent back on 24 off 16 balls, Rohit went on to notch up a brilliant half-century.

The captain led from the front with a stellar knock of 64 runs off 44 balls laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes to set the stage for a big total for India. However, the visitors lost the plot in the middle before Dinesh Karthik played another sublime knock as a finisher to help the team post 190 runs on the board.

Karthik came out to bat at number 7 and slammed an unbeaten 41 off 19 balls with the help of 4 fours and a couple of sixes to take India to a strong total. The Indian spinners then ran through the West Indies batting line-up to set up an easy win for India as the hosts were restricted to a paltry 122/8 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi and senior spinner R Ashwin were impressive with the ball as the duo picked up four wickets between them. They will be hoping to continue their fine show when India take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Warner Park in St Kitts. The visitors are not expected to tinker with their playing XI for the second game after making a winning start.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh certain to get another chance to impress after his excellent show in the series-opener where the left-arm pacer conceded only 24 runs off his 4 overs and returned with two wickets.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI prediction: India will be overwhelming favourites once again in the second encounter between the two sides after the visitors dominated the proceedings in the series-opener.