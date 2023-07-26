India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Check, date, time, venue, playing XI, live streaming info & all you need to know

IND vs WI 1st ODI: After winning India vs West Indies Test Series, Rohit Sharma & Co will again lock horns with Shai Hope-led West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting 27 July 2023. Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados, will host the first ODI match between the two cricketing giants. The series marks the start of India's preparation for the World Cup 2023, as the marquee event is only two months away. The ODI and T20I series with West Indies will be India's last assignment before the Asia Cup 2023. Out of the 139 ODIs played, India has won 70 matches and lost 63. Since 2000, India has won 49 times and lost only 23 times.

Meanwhile, the home side will make significant changes in the ODI format, as they failed to qualify for World Cup 2023, the biggest tournament in cricket. It is the first time West Indies, the two-time champions, will not be a part of the quadrennial tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about India vs West Indies' 1st ODI match.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details

Date: 27 July 2023

Time: 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Probable Playing XI

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik & Mohammed Siraj

West Indies Playing XI:

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Alick Athanaze, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph & Yannic Kariah

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live in India?

FanCode will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st ODI on their app and website. Fans can watch the matches live with a subscription. Moreover, JioCinema and Doordarshan Network will telecast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI for free in India.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Weather Report

The Test series between India and the West Indies did not end convincingly, as rain spoiled the second Test match. India won the series with a 1-0 lead.

According to AccuWeather, Bridgetown will witness high temperatures on Thursday, with a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. The chances of rain are 7 per cent. Apart from the expected presence of intermittent clouds, the humidity levels might be around 85 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)