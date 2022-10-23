Teary-eyed Hardik Pandya dedicates match-winning effort to late father after India beat Pak in T20 WC - Watch

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya got emotional while celebrating the team's stunning victory against arch-rival Pakistan in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup.

While speaking to Star Sports after the match, Pandya weighed in on the high-octane clash and also talked about his journey in cricket. Teary-eyed Pandya talked about his late father's role in his success.

Talking about his father, Pandya said, "I love my child very much, but can't leave town for the kids. When both of us brothers [Krunal Pandya] were 6 years old, they left one city and came to another city for a cricket career. It's a big deal."

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's stunning knock helps India beat Pakistan in dramatic last-ball thriller

Watch the video here:

During the match, an unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli helped India to register a last-ball win in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After opting to bowl first, India restricted Pakistan to 159-8 and chased the target with four wickets in hand, thanks to Kohli and Pandya's (40) incredible partnership of 113 runs.

Pandya's record

Pandya scripted history by becoming the first Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and take 50 wickets.

During the match, the all-rounder bagged crucial wickets of Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. The 29-year-old only conceded 30 runs in his four overs, at an economy of 7.50.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.