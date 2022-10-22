India vs Pakistan, Melbourne weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in India's T20 World Cup 2022 opener

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 2022). Tickets for the game were sold out within minutes of being made available and supporters of both countries have thronged Melbourne from different parts of the world for the mother of all clashes at the MCG.

India will be heading into the tournament as one of the favourites despite having underperformed in the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this year. Revenge will be on the minds of Rohit Sharma & Co. as they have tasted defeat twice in the last three meetings against Pakistan, including the T20 World Cup last year.

It is expected to be a cracker of a contest between the traditional rivals with Pakistan's quality pace attack going up against India's star-studded batting line-up. However, dark clouds hover over the game with the unpredictability of the weather in Melbourne. Rain can pose a huge threat to the game with light showers expected to disrupt the play in the evening.

As per the data from the Australian Meteorological Department, the chances of rain are high in Melbourne on Sunday. However, the game is expected not to get washed out completely. The showers might get heavier as the day progresses but the fans and players will hope for a full-fledged contest.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had spoken about his team's preparations for the much-awaited clash. Sharma said the team was better prepared and will be looking to get off to a winning start in the tournament. He also spoke about the chances of rain playing spoilsport and insisted India are prepared having played an 8-over game against Australia at home earlier this year.

"I woke up and saw dark clouds over the buildings and now it is sunny. We will be coming into the match thinking it is a 40-over game. Luckily we have played a 8-over game against Australia in India," Rohit said in the pre-match presser ahead of the Pakistan game.

While India are without the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja for the entire tournament, Pakistan have been boosted by the return of their premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had terrorised the Indian top order last time the two teams met in the T20 World Cup.