India vs Bangladesh, CWC '23: Concern for Rohit-led hosts? BCCI provides BIG injury update on Hardik Pandya
India vs Bangladesh, CWC '23: Concern for Rohit-led hosts? BCCI has shared a BIG update on injured Hardik Pandya.
India was dealt with a big blow as all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya got injured during the team's ongoing clash versus Bangladesh in ICC ODI World Cup on Thursday (Oct 19) in Pune. After being asked to bowl first, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue were struggling to get rid of the Bangladeshi openers Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan when the captain turned to Hardik in the ninth over.
Hardik did not start well, conceding two back-to-back boundaries after a dot ball. While conceding his second four, on the third delivery, he tried to stop the white cherry with his right leg in his follow through and slipped. He was on the ground for quite some time and attended by the team physio before getting up. Still struggling to run, the 30-year-old walked off the field with former captain Virat Kohli completing his over. Since then, Hardik has remained out of action.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now provided a massive update on his injury. BCCI wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans."
🚨 Update 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2023
Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/GpxgVtP2fb#CWC23 | #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/wuKl75S1Lu
Since Hardik's departure, India have managed to tighten the screws of Bangladesh with regular breakthroughs. Litton (62) and Tanzid (51) have returned to the pavillion whereas the likes of stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell in quick succession with Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav being among wickets.
Rohit-led India will, however, keep a close tab on Hardik's fitness as he is extremely vital for the team's balance. So far, the veteran has picked up five wickets in three games and is a vital cog in India's batting line-up as well.
