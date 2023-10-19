ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: WATCH | Hardik Pandya leaves field with injury, Virat Kohli completes over

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh while bowling and left the field after that. Virat Kohli came on the bowl to complete over - a rare sight for the fans.

It was the ninth over of the match and Pandya's first of which he had bowled juts three balls. On the third ball of the over, Pandya tripped on his follow-through and twisted his ankle. Indian physio immediately rushed to the field and offered some treatment to the all-rounder. Pandya, however, wasn't able to continue and left the field.

The fans in MCA Stadium, Pune, however, cheered on as soon as Kohli came on to bowl. The star batter bowled rest of the three deliveries to complete the over. Have a look at the video here:

Hardik, meanwhile, has been taken for scan and his condition is being assessed, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an update on its official X platform.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India. They had been dealt with a blow already with Shakib Al Hasan not available for the game as Najmul Hossain Shanto came out for the toss. Nasum Ahmed replaced Shakib in Bangladesh's Playing XI.