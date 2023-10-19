ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: WATCH | Hardik Pandya leaves field with injury, Virat Kohli completes over
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh while bowling and left the field after that. Virat Kohli came on the bowl to complete over.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh while bowling and left the field after that. Virat Kohli came on the bowl to complete over.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh while bowling and left the field after that. Virat Kohli came on the bowl to complete over - a rare sight for the fans.
It was the ninth over of the match and Pandya's first of which he had bowled juts three balls. On the third ball of the over, Pandya tripped on his follow-through and twisted his ankle. Indian physio immediately rushed to the field and offered some treatment to the all-rounder. Pandya, however, wasn't able to continue and left the field.
The fans in MCA Stadium, Pune, however, cheered on as soon as Kohli came on to bowl. The star batter bowled rest of the three deliveries to complete the over. Have a look at the video here:
Hardik, meanwhile, has been taken for scan and his condition is being assessed, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an update on its official X platform.
🚨 Update 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2023
Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/GpxgVtP2fb#CWC23 | #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | #MeninBlue
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India. They had been dealt with a blow already with Shakib Al Hasan not available for the game as Najmul Hossain Shanto came out for the toss. Nasum Ahmed replaced Shakib in Bangladesh's Playing XI.
Indian bowlers although, started very well as both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj gave away just 10 runs in the first five overs. The Bangladesh openers, however, let loose after that and smashed the Indian bowlers around the park.
By the 14th over, Tanzid had hit his 50 with five fours and three sixes and Litton Das was ably there on 39 runs. The duo his 89 runs in 9.4 overs before Tanzid (51) was taken out by Kuldeep on 94. By the time of writing this report, Bangladesh had scored 95 for one wicket in 15 overs.
