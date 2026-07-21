/India tour of Zimbabwe 2026: Complete schedule, squads, match timings & live streaming details

India will kick off their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Jul 23 at the Harare Sports Club. The visitors, led by Shreyas Iyer, have picked a refreshed squad with a mix of experienced players and several newcomers. Here’s everything you need to know, including the latest squad updates, complete schedule, match timings, live telecast and streaming details.

India tour of Zimbabwe 2026: Squad updates

India have drafted Ravi Bishnoi into the squad after Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Chakravarthy had already missed the final two T20Is against England and medical reports confirmed that he has not recovered in time for the Zimbabwe series.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One of the biggest talking points is the absence of Sanju Samson. Despite being included in India’s full-strength squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, the wicketkeeper-batter has not been picked for this tour. The BCCI has not clarified whether the decision was due to workload management or selection reasons.

Other notable players missing from the squad include Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar. Shreyas Iyer will captain the side.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh returns to India’s T20I setup, while Mayank Yadav is also back in the squad. Four uncapped players have earned their maiden T20I call-ups, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma and left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey.

Also Read - Who is Abishek Porel? Calcutta HC issues arrest warrant against DC and Bengal batter in alleged rape case

India tour of Zimbabwe 2026: Schedule

Date Day Match Time Venue Jul 23 Thu 1st T20I 4:30 p.m. Harare Sports Club, Harare Jul 25 Sat 2nd T20I 4:30 p.m. Harare Sports Club, Harare Jul 26 Sun 3rd T20I 4:30 p.m. Harare Sports Club, Harare

India tour of Zimbabwe 2026: Live telecast

The three-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe will be broadcast live on Zee’s Unite8 Sports network.

India tour of Zimbabwe 2026: Live streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of the series on the FanCode app and website.

When did India and Zimbabwe last meet in a T20I?

India and Zimbabwe last faced each other during the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup in Chennai. India registered a dominant 72-run win after posting a massive 256/4 on the board.

India tour of Zimbabwe 2026: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wk) and Ravi Bishnoi