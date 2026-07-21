/Who is Abishek Porel? Calcutta HC issues arrest warrant against DC and Bengal batter in alleged rape case

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the arrest of Delhi Capitals and Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel in an alleged rape case. The court has also ordered the seizure of his electronic device as well. The wicketkeeper-batter is accused of threatening to circulate intimate photos and videos of the victim. The order has been passed under the FIR filed at the Mogra Police Station earlier this year. The offences, which include rape and criminal intimidation, are non-bailable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

What did court say about Abishek Porel?

"It is disclosed in the communication dated 6th July, 2026, that one pen drive/storage device is seized from the petitioner....and it is believed that certain materials are stored therein... It appears that accused persons...are required to be apprehended for seizure of electronic devices lying with them so that data stored therein cannot be shared with others…, the order read.

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"Communication dated 6th July, 2026 discloses steps taken by the concerned police authorities for apprehending...[the accused] but fact remains...[they] are yet to be apprehended. Concerned police authorities are directed to continue with their endeavour to apprehend respondent nos.6 & 7 [accused] and to make seizure of devices so obnoxious data stored therein shall not be further disseminated," it further added.

Who is Abishek Porel?

Born in 2002, Abhishek made his debut for Bengal in 2022. He has since played 32 First Class (Ranji Trophy) matches, 23 List A (50-over) matches, and 61 T20s. In IPL, he has been part of Delhi Capitals since 2023 and has played 35 matches till date. He has scored 1,408 runs in FC matches, 833 in List A, and 1,590 in T20s.