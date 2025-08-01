/Exclusive | 'It will definitely give me a boost': PV Sindhu on how Japan Open triumph fuels World Championships hopes

After a long spell of injuries and setbacks, PV Sindhu finally returned to the top with a memorable victory on Sunday (Jul 19), as the Indian badminton star defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 to win her maiden Japan Open Super 750 title. The triumph ended her wait of almost two years for a major BWF World Tour title and comes at the perfect time, with the World Championships set to be held in India in the coming weeks.

Speaking exclusively to WION’s Aditya Bhatia, Sindhu said the title has given her a huge confidence boost ahead of the World Championships.

Reflecting on what the victory means, she said, “Well, definitely I’m firstly very happy and definitely this will give me a lot of confidence. You know, after a long time I had won a title and definitely before the Worlds, I think it will definitely give me a lot of confidence, a lot of boost.”

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During the final match, Sindhu stayed in control for most of the time, using powerful smashes and sharp net play to keep Yamaguchi under pressure. After an even opening game, she recovered from a two-point deficit at the interval to take the lead and sealed it 21-17 with a strong finish.