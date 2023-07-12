India’s tour of West Indies: Young guns Yashaswi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad set for Test debut

Team India will begin the West Indies tour with a two-Test series, starting Wednesday. Young Indian batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, are in the squad for Test series and are expected to make their debut. Both batsmen had performed very well in the Indian Premier League this year. Gaikwad has earlier played for India in ODIs and T20s, but for Jaiswal, this is his first international tour. The Board of Control for Cricket in India took this opportunity to release a new podcast where both the Indian cricketers are seen talking about their Test debut, cricket experience, and excitement of playing against West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal talks about his Test debut

In BCCI’s podcast, the first episode features Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It begins with Gaikwad welcoming Jaiswal to the Indian team. Later, he asks Jaiswal about his transition from domestic cricket to IPL and now the longest format. The Rajasthan Royals opener says that it’s a nice feeling to represent India at the international level. While talking about his debut, Jaiswal says Test is the true form of cricket and when he heard that he’s part of the team, he felt the responsibility to perform well and contribute to the team.