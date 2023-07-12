India’s tour of West Indies: Young guns Yashaswi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad set for Test debut
Team India will begin the West Indies tour with a two-match Test series, starting July 12.
Team India will begin the West Indies tour with a two-Test series, starting Wednesday. Young Indian batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, are in the squad for Test series and are expected to make their debut. Both batsmen had performed very well in the Indian Premier League this year. Gaikwad has earlier played for India in ODIs and T20s, but for Jaiswal, this is his first international tour. The Board of Control for Cricket in India took this opportunity to release a new podcast where both the Indian cricketers are seen talking about their Test debut, cricket experience, and excitement of playing against West Indies
Yashasvi Jaiswal talks about his Test debut
In BCCI’s podcast, the first episode features Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It begins with Gaikwad welcoming Jaiswal to the Indian team. Later, he asks Jaiswal about his transition from domestic cricket to IPL and now the longest format. The Rajasthan Royals opener says that it’s a nice feeling to represent India at the international level. While talking about his debut, Jaiswal says Test is the true form of cricket and when he heard that he’s part of the team, he felt the responsibility to perform well and contribute to the team.
While talking about Jaiswal’s domestic journey, Gaikwad says that he had seen the RR opener playing once in Ranchi when he was hitting back-to-back boundaries and also scored a half-century.
Ruturaj Gaikwad on Test cricket
Ruturaj Gaikwad also talked about his debut and said that wearing the white jersey and playing for the country was an honour. “Red ball is challenging. After all, as a cricketer you always want challenges. Hence, Test is a priority for me. I have played ODI and T20I for India but the longest format is the real deal, for sure.”
Indian Test team against West Indies
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini.