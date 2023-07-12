Ashes 2023: Mitchell Starc underlines success MANTRA in English summer, 'I wasn't going to change...'
Story highlights
Despite missing the opening Test, Mitchell Starc is only three wickets behind leading wicket-taker Stuart Broad (16) in Ashes 2023. The 33-year-old’s tally has been only bettered by Broad and his skipper Pat Cummins (15) while they have played one match more than Starc. His impact was sensible immediately after returning to the squad as he scalped three wickets each in both innings of the Lord’s Test.
Veteran Australian star Mitchell Starc has underlined his mantra for success after returning to the side in the ongoing Ashes as he tries to help his side retain the holy grail. Starc, rested for the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, was brought back into the side for the second and third contest and has since scalped 13 wickets. The Aussies will look to seal the Ashes yet again as they currently lead the five-match series 2-1 with two matches still to go.
Starc reveals success mantra
"I wasn't going to change that this time, and if that meant I didn't play, so be it. I was going to stick to my strengths and what I bring to the attack rather than trying to be someone like Josh [Hazlewood] or someone like Pat [Cummins] because that's not going to complement the group,” Starc said as quoted by Espncricinfo.
"There was a big [focus] on economy rates last time which plenty of guys spoke about throughout the tour, and we all bought into that. And that was something that worked really [well] for us to retain the Ashes then," Starc said.
"[But] it affected my approach certainly going back to Australia and losing some airspeed. It took away from some of my strengths and some of the role that I play in our attack,” added Starc.
Next Test in Manchester
Australia will take on England in the fourth Ashes Test, which will start on Wednesday, July 19 at Old Trafford. England made a remarkable comeback in the Ashes after winning the Headingley Test and have reduced the visitor's lead to 2-1. England won the contest in Leeds by three wickets in another nail-biting finale on Sunday, July 9.
