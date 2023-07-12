Ashes 2023: Mitchell Starc underlines success MANTRA in English summer, 'I wasn't going to change...'

Veteran Australian star Mitchell Starc has underlined his mantra for success after returning to the side in the ongoing Ashes as he tries to help his side retain the holy grail. Starc, rested for the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, was brought back into the side for the second and third contest and has since scalped 13 wickets. The Aussies will look to seal the Ashes yet again as they currently lead the five-match series 2-1 with two matches still to go.

Starc reveals success mantra

"I wasn't going to change that this time, and if that meant I didn't play, so be it. I was going to stick to my strengths and what I bring to the attack rather than trying to be someone like Josh [Hazlewood] or someone like Pat [Cummins] because that's not going to complement the group,” Starc said as quoted by Espncricinfo.