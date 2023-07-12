Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli reminisce 2011 West Indies tour: Why it’s special
Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid were in the same team during the West Indies tour in 2011 as number four and number three batsmen.
The Indian cricket team is in West Indies and they will kickstart their series with the first Test on June 12 in Dominica. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on their official social media accounts in which Team India head coach Rahul Dravid recalled series played in the West Indies in 2011. Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid were in the same team in 2011 as number four and number three batsmen. In the video shared by BCCI, Virat says that he had never thought during the 2011 tour that they would come to West Indies after 12 years with Rahul Dravid being the head coach and with him having played more than 100 tests.
The video further features Rahul Dravid saying that it was nice to land in West Indies. “12 years ago, I came here as a player. Now, I have come as a coach. It was a different team then, it is different now. Only Virat Kohli who came here with me in 2011 also has come on this tour,” said Dravid.
Kohli added, “When I went here to the dressing room, went to practice, I remembered when I came here to play my first Test series. This is where it all started in the Caribbean. It's great that I have come here to play again after 12 years, I never expected this.”
Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli’s seniority in Test cricket
Rahul Dravid said, “I remember that it was Virat Kohli's first Test series in West Indies. If you are around him, you will know how wonderful he is. I came to play with him and now I have come with him as a coach. Virat has achieved a great feat in his career, he can be proud of himself. It has been wonderful to see his journey, coming from a young player 12 years ago and now coming with him when he has become a senior player.”