'Thought my time was up in Test Cricket': England all-rounder Chris Woakes

Woakes also skipped the Indian Premier League and looks like the move paid off as he returned to the Test side. While talking about the same to ESPN Cricinfo, Woakes said, “You do wonder whether that ship has sailed. But I made a big decision at the start of summer not to go to India and, you know, it's days like this make that sort of decision pay off, comfortably."

Chris Woakes on the 3rd Ashes Test

The seamer was sidelined from first-class cricket due to his knee injury for over a year. After some questionable performances in West Indies and Australia, Woakes also had to go down in the batting order. But the third Ashes Test, under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, did wonders for him.



"It's always been there, in that dressing room the belief is we can win 3-2. You don't want to look too far ahead, you have to play each ball, each day, each session, each Test match. But once you get so close to something, it's hard to get that over the line. We've got to turn up in Manchester and put in another performance. Australia is a bloody good side. We're going to have to be at our best to beat them again," said Woakes on Ashes Test battle.

