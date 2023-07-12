MCC recommends ICC to cut down bilateral ODI series after 2027 World Cup

In a major development, the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club's World Cricket Committee (WCC) has recommended the International Cricket Council (ICC) to 'substantially reduce' the bilateral men's ODIs following the conclusion of the 2027 World Cup. The committee has proposed the inclination towards bilateral ODIs only when they are within one year before every edition of the World Cup.

Over the years, a lot of questions have been raised about the plethora of bilateral ODI series being played across the globe. As not many of them draw much attention, the MCC feels there is a need to bring down the number of bilateral ODIs as it would mainly help in providing a much-needed space in the international cricketing calendar. The hectic international schedule has been the talk of the town for quite some time.

With Tests being prioritised by many current cricketers, along with the addition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) and the ever-increasing demand for T20Is, the onus has fallen on the ODI format; with several questioning its existence. In the recent past, many have questioned what exactly the format adds to an already-packed international calendar.

In this regard, the 13-member committee, led by former England captain Mike Gatting, is hopeful that "scarcity of ODI cricket would increase the quality achieved by removing bilateral ODIs, other than in the one year preceding each World Cup. This would, as a consequence, also create much-needed space in the global cricketing calendar." 'Test match financial audit' Moreover, the MCC also raised concerns over the survival of Tests in nations outside the Big Three -- India, Australia and England. "The committee voiced particular concern for the survival of Test cricket in nations outside of India, Australia and England, with the associated impact brought about by a narrowing competition pool," mentioned the MCC release.

The committee has recommended that the ICC undertake a "Test match financial audit," which would, in turn, enable it to "identify nations in need of support in order to sustain a Test match programme," after which "this need could be subsequently addressed via a separate Test match fund, established to protect the sanctity of Test match cricket."

The MCC further said, "The committee continues to hear of the growing unaffordability to host men's Test match cricket in many nations and concluded that the game currently lacks quantifiable data on the costs of hosting a Test match across its member nations. To address this lack of insight, it proposed a recommendation for the ICC to undertake a Test match financial audit to provide a clearer picture. This audit of operational costs versus commercial return would help the ICC identify nations in need of support in order to sustain a Test match programme. This need could be subsequently addressed via a separate Test fund, established to protect the sanctity of Test match cricket." Focus on developing women's cricket On promoting women's cricket, the MCC release read, "It believes that the best way to support this objective is to establish a substantial and ring-fenced ICC Strategic Fund that can be allocated on a need-to-know basis to full member and associate nations that, amongst other key initiatives, fully commit to their women's pathway and national team."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE