IND vs WI 1st Test: Shubman Gill will play at No. 3 - Rohit Sharma reveals India's batting set-up

India skipper Rohit Sharma has confirmed the Indian team set-up for the first Test against West Indies in Dominica as his side kicks off the two-match series on Wednesday, July 12 evening. Surprisingly, India have shown faith in Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the former batting at No. 3 while the latter will be handed his first cap for the national team. This will be Rohit Sharma’s first Test series as captain on away territory with his only other Test on foreign territory coming in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June. Gill to bat at No.3 "Shubman Gill will play at No. 3 because he wants to play at three," Rohit said in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Gill, who has been in superb form in 2023, will play at the one-down position after Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped for the tour. The young star has been in relentless form since the turn of the year and has scored eight hundreds in the calendar year, including three in the Indian Premier League. He has played in the position before for Punjab in the domestic circuit and is not new to the position.

"He told [coach] Rahul [Dravid] bhai that he has played all of his cricket at No. 3 and No. 4 and that he can do better for the team at No. 3. It helps us too as it creates a left-right opening combination. This is what we are trying and hopefully, this becomes a long-term thing as we have been desperate for a left-hander. We have got that left-hander in Jaiswal and let's hope that he performs well for the team and he can really make that spot his own,” Rohit added.

ALSO READ | Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson in squad for Old Trafford clash despite injury; Bairstow to continue with gloves Jaiswal to make debut In big team news, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be handed a debut as Indian team management focuses on the left-hand batters issue. The team currently has no full-time recognised left-hand batter in the team with them heavily relying on the services of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the Test set-up. Jaiswal will become the 306th player to represent India in the Test format and joins greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and others from the town of Mumbai to represent the national side.

