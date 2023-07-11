Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson in squad for Old Trafford clash despite injury; Bairstow to continue with gloves

England announced their squad for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia on Tuesday, July 11 as star pacer Ollie Robinson kept his place despite injury concerns. Robinson, injured on Day 1 of the Headingley Test, was doubtful for the crucial contest after England managed to get the better of Australia and therefore kept their Ashes-winning hopes alive. The 14-man squad saw no major surprises as Ben Foakes missed out despite being touted to replace the unimpressive Jonny Bairstow. Our squad for the fourth Ashes Test just dropped 👊



Go well, lads! 🔥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 11, 2023 × Robinson was included in England's squad Having suffered a back spasm, Ollie Robinson was not available to bowl for England for the rest of the contest, while part-time bowlers were used to fill the void. However, after scans and examination from the medical team, Robinson has been deemed fit to play a role in the team set-up at Old Trafford as the hosts search for parity. The speedster also missed the only Test against Ireland at the start of June but was declared fit to play in the Ashes.

He has been one of the consistent performers in the side and has scalped 10 wickets in the Ashes so far. Despite him not being available for bowling, Robinson managed to bat in England’s first innings. He scored five runs and played an important role with skipper Ben Stokes to narrow Australia’s first-innings lead.

ALSO READ | 'Main guys know they'll get selected...': Gavaskar takes an indirect dig at Rohit, Kohli ahead of WI Tests Bairstow keeps place So far in the Ashes, Bairstow has not enjoyed a happy spell, scoring just one fifty in six innings. His tally of 139 runs in the Ashes is likely to be a concern for the management, however, Brendon McCullum and his staff will continue with the wicketkeeper-batter. This also means that Ben Foakes, who was on the stand-by, will not be part of the team that will play in Manchester. Foakes has been impressive in the domestic circuit but will have to wait at least until the Oval Test which begins on July 27.

Ben Stokes’ side will decide whether James Anderson will return to his home ground after missing the third Test, while Josh Tongue could come in after his five wickets at Lord's. Mark Wood is also likely to play in the crucial Test in Manchester.

The fourth Ashes Test starts on Wednesday, July 19 as Australia lead the five-match series 2-1. England Squad for Fourth Ashes Test Ben Stokes (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

WATCH WION LIVE HERE